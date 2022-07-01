Andrew Zimmern Shares What It Was Like To Be A Judge On Silos Baking Competition - Exclusive Interview

Could you tell me more about what inspired you to join "Silos Baking Competition" as a judge?

I was invited. I usually go where I'm invited. It's funny that I get this question a lot — not regarding "Silos Baking Competition," but about a lot of the things that I do. They're like, "Well, why did you decide to do this?" It's like, "I was asked to." Just because I'm asked doesn't mean I acquiesced, but if I'm asked to do something with a current partner that's fun, that's one day of TV shooting that is going to bring entertainment to people that is going to provide what I call adventure learning, that is going to be fun for me to do, it's an automatic yes.

It took me all of three seconds to say yes, barring scheduling and stuff like that. At the time I was asked ... If I remember, we were still looking to lock in dates and stuff like that, but I said, "Yeah, I'd love to do it, sounds like a blast."

I love adventure learning. That's a great phrase to use. I've never heard that before.

It's actually on the mission statement of all of my businesses that we only do things that provide and acknowledge for adventure learning and leaving the world a better place after the project is done. We don't do anything frivolous that isn't meaningful in terms of its impact on the world, even if it just impacts a couple people positively. We like everything to be about adventure learning. It's the best kind of learning.

I totally agree, and especially from you being such a mentor for people, I'm sure you've left an impact. What makes "Silos Baking Competition" different from previous shows that you have been a part of?

It was a first, which is always fun. I know it's frustrating for some people — [when] you do the first of anything, you don't know what's going to happen. The producers had the hard job. I had the easy job.