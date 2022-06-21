Kristen Kish On Iron Chef: Quest For An Iron Legend And Her New Role - Exclusive Interview

What do you think makes a chef most successful in a competition like this, based on your own experience and also what you saw while hosting this season?

My competition experience was very different. Other cooking shows, they throw these challenges at you ... quick-fires and things like that. From that perspective to "Iron Chef," and having competed on both, is that "Iron Chef" requires practice and it requires rehearsal in your own kitchen with your team, because once you get into Kitchen Stadium, your kitchen is completely different.

Practicing [is the main thing to be successful], and you've really got to dial it in with the two sous chefs that you choose to bring or whomever you're choosing to bring to help you, because as much preparation as possible is really the key.

The competing chefs are making five to six different plates of each different course, so that's 30 different dishes that they're trying to make in that 60 minutes, but it seems like they always end up getting it done and getting it in front of the judges. How many times do you have moments where you are legit worried that they're not going to finish in time?

There are certainly a few that were right up at the buzzer, even presenting some of those first course dishes that you have to get up in the first 20 or 30 minutes. Here's the thing: I rarely doubt people's and chef's abilities to actually get the food on the plate. It might come to the last millisecond, but if you choose to do this and you go on, there's a 10th gear that you never knew existed and it always happens. You get it done. It's one of those things, if you've never done it before, it's hard to explain, but you know what you have to do in the allotted time.