The Reason Ree Drummond And Guy Fieri Just Teamed Up

Ree Drummond revealed she was "impressed by the resourcefulness and ingenuity" of the "Big Bad Budget Battle" contestants, saying in a press statement, "I can't wait for viewers to see these awesome home cooks in action, both with their creativity in the kitchen and their budget-shopping skills — they are truly something to behold!" The president of home and food content and streaming at Warner Bros. Discovery, Jane Latman, seems excited to have Drummond host the new show, calling her "perfect" for the role given "her warmth, down-to-earth style, easy relatability and wry sense of humor."

Known for her "Pioneer Woman" series, Drummond doesn't host or judge competition shows as frequently as Food Network figures like Fieri (via IMDb). "Big Bad Budget Battle" will be her first competition hosting gig since "Christmas Cookie Challenge" Season 5.

As for the fans, they're pumped for this six-episode Drummond-Fieri collaboration, too. When Food Network announced the show on Instagram, viewers took to the comments to express their anticipatory enthusiasm. "Imma watch this for sure," wrote user @sebastian_eats. User @elisemccollister let emojis do the talking, simply posting six sets of clapping hands.