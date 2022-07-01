The World's Biggest Chocolate Plant Just Hit A Dangerous Snag

Walking into the world's biggest chocolate plant might sound like something out of a Willy Wonka-inspired dream, but operations at the Barry Callebaut chocolate factory in Wieze, Belgium have turned into more of a nightmare as of late. According to a press release issued by the Barry Callebaut Group, lecithin, an ingredient used in all chocolate production at the plant, was discovered as being contaminated with salmonella. The company has halted all production and notified the FAVV, a Belgian governmental division related to food safety.

The Barry Callebaut plant doesn't manufacture chocolate products, but rather makes liquid chocolate that is then sold wholesale to chocolatiers. Per Digital Journal, all 73 customers are being notified. Luckily, the contamination was identified on June 25 and the company does not suspect there has been time for any infected products to reach consumers yet. Barry Callebaut is currently cleaning the factory and, per company spokesman Korneel Warlop, "Chocolate production in Wieze remains suspended until further notice."