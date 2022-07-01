The National Food Holiday Checkers And Rally's Are Begging To Change

French fries are one of our favorite ways to eat potatoes. According to Grit, Americans like to nosh on these crispy, fried to gold perfection potatoes to the tune of 4.5 billion pounds a year. And naturally, fast food fries come top of mind when we think of this fried food. You may like the waffle fries at Chick-fil-A and dipping them into that iconic Chick-fil-A sauce or enjoy the animal style fries from In-N-Out, and we need the fries at Five Guys. But the drive-thru restaurant chain Checkers and Rally's is considered the gold standard.

Per Restaurant Business, fans consistently rank Checkers and Rally's fries as some of the "most craveable" option at quick service restaurants. The menu item is described as some of the crispiest seasoned fries you can sink your teeth into, and the industry publication notes many people shared the same sentiment: "Those seasoned fries are like nobody else's!" Well, the burger chain is taking advantage of that clout to rally fans to help them petition the powers that be to move a national food day and it actually makes a lot of sense.