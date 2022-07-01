The National Food Holiday Checkers And Rally's Are Begging To Change
French fries are one of our favorite ways to eat potatoes. According to Grit, Americans like to nosh on these crispy, fried to gold perfection potatoes to the tune of 4.5 billion pounds a year. And naturally, fast food fries come top of mind when we think of this fried food. You may like the waffle fries at Chick-fil-A and dipping them into that iconic Chick-fil-A sauce or enjoy the animal style fries from In-N-Out, and we need the fries at Five Guys. But the drive-thru restaurant chain Checkers and Rally's is considered the gold standard.
Per Restaurant Business, fans consistently rank Checkers and Rally's fries as some of the "most craveable" option at quick service restaurants. The menu item is described as some of the crispiest seasoned fries you can sink your teeth into, and the industry publication notes many people shared the same sentiment: "Those seasoned fries are like nobody else's!" Well, the burger chain is taking advantage of that clout to rally fans to help them petition the powers that be to move a national food day and it actually makes a lot of sense.
Checkers and Rally's thinks Fry Day should be Friday
Per a press release, Checkers and Rally's are campaigning to officially changed the day on which National French Fry day is celebrated. The fast food chain's rallying cry is basically, "Move French Fry Day to Friday." This national food holiday has traditionally been celebrated on July 13th, but we see Checkers and Rally's point of view. How does one change such a thing? It appears to be in the hands of the people to convince Marlo Anderson, the founder of National Day Calendar.
Checkers and Rally's is asking fans to visit FryDaytoFriday.com and sign its petition to move the day. For performing your civic French fry duty, you will receive a digital coupon you can use for a free medium order of Checkers & Rally's Famous Seasoned Fries. The coupon can be used through Friday, July 15, 2022. At this moment, 7683 people have added their digital signatures.