How France Is Setting A New Standard For Plant-Based Food

Any gastronome's film canon isn't complete without 1987's "Babette's Feast." Set in the late 19th century, the film follows a Parisian refugee who shows gratitude to her pious Danish hosts by using her lottery winnings to prepare an extravagant meal for the whole town — one steeped strongly in French tradition, complete with wine pairings. In other words, a far cry from the townspeople's humble bread soup.

One pivotal scene sees Babette preparing all manner of dishes that many American viewers (especially vegans and vegetarians) might shiver at the thought of eating, like turtle soup and cailles en sarcophage (quail in puff pastry shells with foie gras and truffle sauce, later immortalized in a New York Times recipe). The film is a perfect example of the meat-centric delicacies that have historically taken center stage in French cuisine. (While we're on the subject, you might want to stop eating frog legs).

But for all the birds, game, fish, and amphibians on France's historical menu, the country has been quick to welcome plant-based foods with open arms. This October, France will become the first country in the European Union to take a unique step in the plant-based market, and it all comes down to semantics.