Why You Might Want To Stop Eating Frog Legs

In medieval times, denizens of European monasteries turned to the "Rule of Saint Benedict" for the Catholic Church's guidelines on just about every realm of life — including how to eat. Despite the inherent self-discipline that's presumably required to dedicate one's life to religious service, some monks thought the dietary restrictions outlined in the rulebook were a bit too strict. One unpopular directive stated that "only the sick and infirm are allowed to consume the meat of four-legged animals," writes Viktor Athelstan of The Medieval Monk. "Over time, people started tweaking the rules," he adds. "Or if they weren't outright changing them, then they were finding loopholes."

Fast forward to the 12th century in France, when the Catholic Church was reigning supreme. According to The Guardian, monks started eating frog legs (also known as the most surprising food sold at Nathan's Famous) to sidestep the rule that prohibited them from eating meat "on a certain number of days a year." The monks argued that frogs were more fish-like than anything, which gave them a pass. Meanwhile, French peasants looking to emulate their devout neighbors (and get their fix of vitamins and protein) started eating frog legs, too. Et voilà: "A national delicacy was born," and it has persisted today.

Unfortunately, an insatiable demand for frog legs in France and Belgium is contributing to the demise of these tender-limbed amphibians.