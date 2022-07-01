Is Whataburger Unveiling A New Sandwich This Weekend?

This vague tweet has Whataburger customers speculating on what new burger the chain might be dropping soon. According to social media responses, more than a few people are hoping that the Chop House Cheddar Burger will be returning to the menu. Fans have expressed how badly they want to see this item again — one Twitter user wrote, "Please God be the chophouse cheddar burger. I've been waiting for the comeback for YEARS!" There's even a petition on Change.org with over 900 signatures to get this particular burger back in Whataburger's Texas locations.

Despite all the hype around the Chop House Cheddar Burger, other customers think that this tweet signals the return of the Pico De Gallo Burger, though one commenter insists that "No there's Pico on it!" Although the photo of the burger is blurry, there is a thin line of red, so it looks like some salsa-craving customers are holding onto that for hope.

What sandwich do you hope that Whataburger is hinting at? Do you want to see a new item or the return of a fan-favorite?