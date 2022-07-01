What Vecna Was Really Drinking In That Stranger Things Starbucks Meme

If you stood in line at Starbucks this November, you may have heard a Taylor Swift fan (perhaps it was you?) order an off-menu beverage called "Taylor's Version," also known as Taylor Swift's go-to Starbucks order: a grande latte with four pumps of caramel syrup and nonfat milk. Stans love to feel close to the objects of their admiration by whatever means possible, and sipping their favorite star's favorite beverage can feel like a special kind of connection — especially when it's likely to taste exactly the same as the version the star drinks, by virtue of the corporate coffee chain's analogous brewing process.

Oprah Winfrey fans might opt for a Teavana cinnamon chai latte, while Lady Gaga's "Little Monsters" might go for a matcha lemonade, and #FreeBritney vets might choose a Passion Tango tea, via Eat This, Not That. And thanks to a behind-the-scenes video shared by Netflix, fans of sci-fi hit "Stranger Things" can start the day at Starbucks the same way as Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays the key antagonist Vecna in the show's latest season.