If You Buy Vidalia Onions, The FDA Might Have Bad News For You

It's never good news when you hear that any food or beverage that you like to buy and consume has been recalled, but with anywhere from around 30 to 130 food recalls per year since 2018, according to NPR, there may be little choice but to accept that recalls happen. It's best to just stay on top of them, breathing a sigh of relief whenever a recall doesn't affect you directly. That's what we're hoping this particular exercise in food recall vigilance — this one, concerning Vidalia onions — will net.

Vidalia onions are one specific type of onion, according to the Vidalia Onion Grower's Association. Slightly flat in shape and known for their sweet, mild flavor, Vidalia onions can only grow in the sandy loamy soil native to just 20 counties in Georgia, all of which boast mild weather conditions, per Vidalia's Finest. And since 1930, Vidalia onions been grown exclusively from seeds that are subject to strict legislative standards.

"While still grown with great care, you no longer need to travel to South Georgia each spring and summer to purchase this flavorful, sweet onion," VOGA notes. Anyone who purchased Vidalia onions in Florida, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania should be able to attest to that. Unfortunately, however, anyone who bought Vidalia onions in these states or Georgia between June 22 and June 24, 2022, is now looking at potentially tossing said onions if they're Little Bear brand. Here's what you need to know about the June 30 recall.