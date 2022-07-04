Why College Dropout Burgers Just Made Another Major Change

Inspiration for a restaurant's menu can come from many areas. Terms like farm to table, fusion, or molecular gastronomy can influence a particular style, but chefs may also look to music or movies for a spark of creativity. Sometimes, those at the center of pop culture simply create their own celebrity restaurants. But for the Melbourne, Australia restaurant College Dropout Burgers, it has been forced to file away its inspiration. Thanks to a cease-and-desist demand from Kayne West, the burger joint has changed its menu in a major way.

When the Australian burger spot first opened, XXL Mag reported that Mark Elkhouri, a Ye fan, used the popular rapper's songs as burger inspiration. While people may have craved a "Good Morning" breakfast sandwich, the flavorful bite didn't hit the right note with one person: West. Elkhouri was originally thrilled that the Yeezy founder had stumbled across the restaurant's social media, but that happiness was short-lived. Now, the restaurant's logo, burgers, and any connection to the Grammy winner have been scrapped. Looking to distance itself from any "Gold Digger" reference, the burger place is taking the high road.