Five Guys' Newest Offerings Take The Brand Beyond Burgers And Fries

"Wow, that's a nice jacket, man. Where did you get it? Is it Gucci?" one passerby says, to which a well dressed fellow replies, "Nah, brother, it's McDonald's. I'm dripping like fryer grease."

The worlds of fashion and fast food, at first glance, seem to be two completely separate concepts totally contrasting from each other. That's why the above conversation probably sounds so unlikely. Fashion is often seen as high-brow and elite, while fast food is stereotypically seen as low-brow and pedestrian. But, on more than one occasion, fast food and fashion have combined forces.

McDonald's, through its Golden Arches Unlimited store, sells a variety of apparel, such as cross-body bags, Grimace socks, and retro T-shirts. Taco Bell has its own online store, too, carrying clothes, backpacks, and pins that combine a Southern California vibe with Taco Bell's trademark design. Even KFC has launched Colonel & Co., a store offering wares such as baby jumpers designed after Colonel Sanders' suit. It seems that fast food companies are betting on the assumption that even if a customer won't eat their products, they just might wear them.

Jumping on board the trend of going from fryer to fashion is burger joint Five Guys. Amid a sea of fast food-themed clothing options, just how does this chain plan to stand out?