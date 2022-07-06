The Drink Trend Coca-Cola Hopes Younger Customers Are Thirsty For

Coca-Cola has long been known as one of the largest and most popular beverage companies in the world. Though the brand earned its fame with its signature drink, it has expanded quite a bit over the last century. Since the first glass of the namesake drink was sold 136 years ago, Coca-Cola has secured itself as the third-highest grossing beverage company in the world, according to Statista. As the website points out, the company's brands now include more than 200 names, such as Dasani water, Gold Peak Tea, and Minute Maid juice.

Despite earning so much with its current brands, the massive beverage company is always searching for new ways to keep Coke fans happy and loyal, and of course, win over its competitor's fans. Though mostly known for its liquid beverages, as new trends and interests pop up, Coca-Cola is keeping close tabs on what consumers might want more of — and its next big idea might just be the opposite of a hot take.