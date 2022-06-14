The Classic Cocktail That Will Soon Be Available In A Can

CNBC reports that Coca-Cola paired up with Brown-Forman (the distiller of Jack Daniel's) to make a canned version of the bar favorite known as Jack and Coke. The reason for this partnership is simple: Since 2018, the market for ready-to-drink boozy beverages has seen the fastest growth of any other alcohol category. Considering the economic opportunity for the brands, it's no wonder that customers will soon have the chance to sip Jack and Coke from an aluminum can. The cocktail will debut in Mexico in both zero-sugar and regular versions later in 2022, while launches in other countries will soon follow.

Whether made in a bar or at home, Jack and Coke is typically stirred and served over ice "in an old-fashioned or collins glass, with a lemon wheel garnish," per TasteAtlas, which means that the canned version will have to be well-chilled in order to be fully enjoyable. Jack and Coke fans outside of Mexico will just have to make sure to have some ice on hand when the classic in a can expands to more markets.