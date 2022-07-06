The Robot That Will Take Your Pasta To The Next Level

It took P-Robo's co-inventors, TechMagic and the Pronto Corporation, four years to come up with this culinary marvel. Yuji Shiraki, CEO of robotics company TechMagic, told Impress Watch that P-Robo is meant to "reproduce the taste of a skilled chef," fusing Japan's "manufacturing and food culture" together into one advancement that represents the country's specialties (via Food & Wine).

However skilled P-Robo may be, it can't plate or add garnishes to its pasta creations. That task is left to P-Robo's non-robot coworkers, who take care of the rest of the food menu and round out E Vino Spaghetti's hybrid staff of humans and technology. This is exactly the goal: TechMagic says its inventions are meant to "create a better food industry," providing a solution to high labor costs and staffing shortages by "automating repetitive tasks." P-Robo's inventors say they are looking to have AI-driven chefs "in as many as 50 restaurants in the next five years," according to Food & Wine.

The idea of robots in the kitchen may be jaw-dropping, but it isn't exactly a novel concept. Stir-fry-preparing robot chefs were a must-see at the Beijing Winter Olympics, for example, and similar creations could soon be making their way into American fast food. Robots might make your next Jack in the Box order, as the chain is working with Miso Robotics on ways to free its employees from dispensing drinks and manning the fryer.