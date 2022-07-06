Why Some Twix Bars Might Be Getting Smaller

Whether you're team left or right Twix, you're probably not someone who thinks there should be less of this chocolatey candy bar. Although this crunchy treat is popular in the U.S., Brits also love Twix, even though they claim that chocolate tastes different across the pond (via Insider). Surprisingly, this is not a matter of opinion or pride in one's country, but a difference in regulations for milk chocolate. Per Insider, the UK requires a higher concentration of cocoa than the U.S., plus American companies tend to add a bit more sugar.

Taste testers also detect a textural difference when tasting Cadbury chocolate bars made in the U.S. versus the UK because the British allow "non-cocoa vegetable fats" to be added to the bar, resulting in a creamier texture (via BBC). Cadbury bars are made by two different companies in each country, which makes the discrepancies more understandable, but Twix bars are made by Mars, Inc. in both nations. Even though you'd expect the product to be consistent in both countries, the British have been the first to report on the "shrinkflation" happening to this beloved candy bar (via Mirror).