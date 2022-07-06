Francis Mallmann Shares The Unique Reason He Doesn't Eat Fast Food - Exclusive

Mallmann said that he enjoys the experience of a meal and everything it involves, which is not as easily created while eating fast food in a hurry. "I came into this business of cooking because of all that is around food, the table, the flowers, the music, the happiness, the silence, and then obviously, the delicious food," he explained. "But what really touched me is what happens humanly at the table because when we sit to eat, we sit to share."

The 66-year-old revealed that he believes something transformative can take place when everyone is gathered together at a meal. "Maybe you have a fight, it happens," he admitted. "But generally we sit down and we talk. We are witty. We have different thoughts. We discuss things. We have wine. And that's the beauty of it. The important thing is that we were sitting, we were talking and we were sharing and we didn't have the same points of view, but we had a nice time."

Francis Mallmann's cookbook "Green Fire" is available on Amazon.