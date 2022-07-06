France Just Made A Big Change To The Name Of Its Plant-Based 'Meats'

France has long had an issue with different product names being misused — they've adamantly tried to protect what they see as an erosion of their language. Académie Française — established in 1635 — is an organization of 40 members who oversee the French language and have gone to extremes to protect it from being invaded by new terms, especially English words. Some banned words include "blog," "hashtag," and "podcast." Instead, they're given Gallic alternatives. These restrictions include broadcast music, which must be 40% in French by law (via Day Translations).

A rosé by any other name is...still a rosé. However, sparkling or bubbly are wines formerly known as champagne — unless, of course, it is actually produced in the French region of Champagne. The French court even has the power to ban what you name your baby (via The Local). Now, it seems that France has an issue with how plant-based meat companies are naming products.