Beyond Meat's New Product Is Made For Steak Lovers

There's no denying that the world of food trends has changed quite a bit over the past few years. According to a survey by Medical Express, approximately 10% of the United States identifies as vegetarian, while Plant Based News notes that an amazing 32% are partially vegetarian, meaning they have a flexible diet with reduced meat consumption. With more and more people beginning to switch to plant-based diets, restaurants around the world are starting to cater to those who prefer meat alternatives, and plant-based meats from companies like Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat are a popular choice.

As Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown told the Wall Street Journal, the reasons for promoting a reduced-meat diet include "climate," "human health," "land, energy, water, and welfare." In other words, this way of eating isn't only better for our body, consuming more plant-based foods can also have less of an environmental impact.

Of course, for those who want to start a plant-based diet but think they're going to miss meat, you're not alone. One of the main reasons this happens is because of habit — you're accustomed to the taste, it brings back a fond memory, and you may be craving meat. That's where Beyond Meat products are there to help out — especially with this new product that targets steak lovers.