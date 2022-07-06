33% Of Shake Shack Fans Said This Is The Absolute Best Sandwich

Shake Shack is known for its delicious burgers and decadent ice cream, however, the chain actually got its start selling hot dogs. But even though customers at the first Shake Shack couldn't order a burger, the company has become a formidable force in fast food.

Shake Shack has set itself apart from its competitors with its "gourmet" style burgers. While it is a fast casual restaurant, the company reportedly approaches sourcing, making, and selling its products like a luxury dining establishment (per Shake Shack). It's one of the reasons why Shake Shack is so expensive. With multiple locations in and outside of the U.S., the company has earned itself fans who faithfully devour the burgers on its official and secret menus. But of course, only one of Shake Shack's burgers can be deemed the best by its followers. And Mashed conducted a survey to uncover which bite deserves the crown.