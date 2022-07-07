Cold Stone Hits A High Score With Its New Game Collaboration

Cold Stone Creamery first opened its doors in the '80s. In the decades since the brand started churning out fresh ice cream to the public, the company has become known not only for its great tasting products, but also for its fun collaborations with some pretty impressive names.

The ice cream producer joined forces with DC Comics to celebrate the release of the Wonder Woman movie in 2017. Per their Facebook page, the ice cream chain released Wonder Berry Bold — a gold and red ice cream flavor sold in a cup also themed to the hero — to promote the film.

Earlier this year, Cold Stone Creamery worked with cereal mogul General Mills to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. The company released a delightfully green-colored Lucky Charms flavor that was perfect for helping ice cream fans invoke the luck of the Irish (via Fox Business). And now Cold Stone has teamed up with one of the leading video game developers to level up their ice cream.