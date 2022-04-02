Cold Stone Creamery Just Dropped A Controversial Flavor For Easter

Ice cream lovers have been flocking to Cold Stone Creamery since the chain first opened its doors in 1988. Today, the company makes an estimated $3.9 million in global sales each year (via Franchise Times). That's a lot of ice cream.

Although the company didn't produce any vegan flavors until this past January, Cold Stone Creamery has teased our taste buds with a number of interesting scoops over the years. Its year-round menu includes flavors like cake batter and peanut butter cookie dough, while its seasonal ice creams include eggnog and pumpkin cheesecake (via Cold Stone Creamery).

Some locations also have local favorites, like watermelon sorbet, cotton candy, cinnamon bun butter, Orange Dreamsicle, and black cherry. These all seem like pretty safe choices, considering other ice cream companies experiment with bizarre flavors like celery, Cheetos, and fish sauce caramel — but Cold Stone Creamery is really expanding its horizons with its newest flavor for the Easter season, and it's quite a controversial one.