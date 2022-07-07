The Grandma-Approved Peach Hack Padma Lakshmi Loves

For those who eat peaches, the act of removing the pit is pretty much akin to removing a pit from an avocado, namely, it is not pleasant. But Lakshmi's latest TikTok find eliminates that issue ... as long as you have a pair of needle nose pliers. In a video Lakshmi posted to her Instagram from TikTok, @loriwoosley walks followers through her process of minimal waste peach pit removal.

She instructs viewers to clean of the pliers before use, then "insert it all the way into the peach" then make sure it is securely around the pit before turning it and yanking it out. The method keeps the pit intact and preserves most of the peach so you can get the most out of your juicy bites. Lakshmi raved over the hack asking fans if they have tried it.

Fan's minds were just as blown, with one calling the trick illuminating and another calling it "grade A, tried and true grandma" advice. Looks like she may have just saved summer for peach-lovers.