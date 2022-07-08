The Aldi Frozen Pizza That Redditors Never Want To Eat Again

On July 7, a Redditer posted a photo of an empty pizza box from Aldi which the caption "Heads up, this pizza sucks." The pizza in question was Half Baked VT Mozzarella, which consists of tomato sauce, whole milk, mozzarella, and Romano cheese. The poster continued, "It's also so bland. Really disappointing — especially because it was $7.99!" Another image posted revealed that the pizza itself was lacking in toppings.

Readers of the thread quickly commented their experiences with Aldi pizza. "Every pizza I have *ever* bought at Aldi has been so bland that I cut them up and fed them to the crows. I will never buy another Mama Cozi or any pizza whatsoever from Aldi," one commenter wrote. Another commenter said, "I learned to stop getting pizza from supermarkets. [Domino's] has $8 large 3 toppings every day. Supermarkets can't beat it."

Because taste is such a personal thing, no two people are going to always agree. It might be best to whip up a homemade pizza so you get all the toppings and quantities you desire.