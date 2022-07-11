Impossible Foods Is Expanding Into Schools In A Big Way

Even if your parents packed your lunch every day as a kid, there were probably certain days when you were jealous of the kids who ate the school lunches. Pizza day and breadsticks day usually made the top of the list, depending on your school. Looking back on it, though, those lunches may have had some significant drawbacks. Especially breadsticks day, which in recent years has upset some parents who were concerned about the nutritional value of their children's lunch.

That being said, it's likely no surprise that in 2020, only one out of five schools in the U.S. met the USDA standards for fat content in school lunches (via Harris School Solutions). This may be because many school lunch menus revolve around fried foods and meat-heavy dishes.

Even though french fries, one of the most popular items on school lunch menus, are technically considered a vegetable, 90% of students do not eat enough fruits and vegetables on a daily basis (via Harris School Solutions). In order to provide healthier options for future generations, schools across the country are beginning to incorporate plant-based meat alternatives, such as those made by Impossible Foods, in cafeterias (via VegNews).