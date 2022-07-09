Duff Goldman's Little Girl Melted Twitter With Her Reaction To Metallica

"Ace of Cakes" star Duff Goldman provided some heartwarming material for his social media followers this week when he shared an adorable video of his daughter, Josephine Goldman. Duff and his wife, Johnna Goldman, welcomed their bundle of joy on January 31, 2021, after two years of marriage.

On Twitter, the Charm City Cakes owner shared a video of his baby girl singing Metallica. Given that Duff previously played in an indie rock band called "...soihadto... (pronounced "so I had to"), it seems that his daughter may have a future following in daddy's footsteps. Duff is heard singing the lyrics to "Master of Puppets" while Josephine echoes him and dances delightfully to her parents' amusement. The toddler ends the clip adorably, saying what sounds like it could be the phrase "I love it."

Goldman recently completed a brief stint on the seventh season of "The Masked Singer" (via Entertainment Weekly). Given his musical endeavors, the feature made sense; unfortunately, things got derailed during the baker's first performance because his mask came off.