Gordon Ramsay Wants To Know 'Who In The Hell Is Eating' This Bizarre Burger
Award-winning celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is known for many things — mainly his temper and foul mouth — but the truth is he has a lighter side, and rage isn't always a prominent feature of his personality. In January 2020, shortly before the Covid pandemic really took off, Ramsay joined the social media platform TikTok. The majority of TikTok users are between 10 and 19 years old, but the 55-year-old chef has achieved one of the biggest TikTok milestones with around 33 million followers. Many people use the platform to promote themselves and their brand but Ramsay seems to just really enjoy himself by reacting to other TikTok users' cooking demonstrations (via TikTok).
According to Adam Rauscher, a PA on several episodes of "Kitchen Nightmares," Gordon Ramsay is "the type of guy who makes fun of people, but with a broad smile on his face so you know he's joking" (via HuffPost). Ramsay has posted almost 300 TikTok videos to the platform in the past two and a half years displaying his wicked sense of humor, and the latest video is no exception.
It looks like a hockey puck for giants
The caption on Gordon Ramsay's recent TikTok post says "I've seen some crazy things but this burger takes the cake." The original poster, Sylvia Ferreira, has over 800k followers and all her videos feature unconventional cooking demonstrations. This particular post has received 2 million views and starts off with her grating a frozen chicken breast. Ramsay is confused — not only about what Ms. Ferreira is doing, but also about what this dish is meant to be. The only information written on her post is the phrase "how did I not know this chicken trick?" (via TikTok).
At first, Ramsay thinks Ferreira is making a sort of chicken burger as she adds an egg and some breadcrumbs to her grated chicken, forms a large patty, and places it in the freezer. She takes what Ramsay describes as "a hockey puck for giants" and places it in the oven. Upon removing it she slices the chicken "burger" and says "that looks just like bread!" Ramsay, on the other hand, speculates that it could be used as a "door wedge." Ferreira then adds ground-beef patties, cheese, bacon, and mayonnaise, and that's when Ramsay realizes she's created a "chicken beef burger."
"Who the hell's eating that thing?" Ramsay asks. "Cause you need a fricken medal!"