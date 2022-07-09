Gordon Ramsay Wants To Know 'Who In The Hell Is Eating' This Bizarre Burger

The caption on Gordon Ramsay's recent TikTok post says "I've seen some crazy things but this burger takes the cake." The original poster, Sylvia Ferreira, has over 800k followers and all her videos feature unconventional cooking demonstrations. This particular post has received 2 million views and starts off with her grating a frozen chicken breast. Ramsay is confused — not only about what Ms. Ferreira is doing, but also about what this dish is meant to be. The only information written on her post is the phrase "how did I not know this chicken trick?" (via TikTok).

At first, Ramsay thinks Ferreira is making a sort of chicken burger as she adds an egg and some breadcrumbs to her grated chicken, forms a large patty, and places it in the freezer. She takes what Ramsay describes as "a hockey puck for giants" and places it in the oven. Upon removing it she slices the chicken "burger" and says "that looks just like bread!" Ramsay, on the other hand, speculates that it could be used as a "door wedge." Ferreira then adds ground-beef patties, cheese, bacon, and mayonnaise, and that's when Ramsay realizes she's created a "chicken beef burger."

"Who the hell's eating that thing?" Ramsay asks. "Cause you need a fricken medal!"