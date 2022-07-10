The Surprising Item That Starbucks Kicked To The Curb

Starbucks has officially lost the chicken sandwich wars. The coffee giant removed its new chicken, maple butter, and egg sandwich from the menu less than a week after it was introduced because it "did not meet Starbucks' quality standards" (via NY Post). Although the Seattle-based company claims that the sandwich was removed just as a precaution, people on the internet are claiming that it made them sick.

A Starbucks barista told Restaurant Dive that she had "extreme food poisoning symptoms" after trying the sandwich, so much so that she had to call in sick for the next three days. One Tiktoker posted that they felt sick after trying the sandwich and claimed salmonella was to blame. The comments are filled with other people with post chicken sandwich tummy troubles.

These posts on social media alleging that the sandwich made people sick are considered "unverified reports," according to Today, and Starbucks said in a statement that the quality issue in question is unrelated to possible food-borne illness. Even so, people on social media are suspicious, and it probably doesn't help that the coffee giant required stores to throw the sandwiches away and not donate them (via Restaurant Dive). It's safe to say that this chicken sandwich will not make the list of discontinued Starbucks items that need to make a comeback.