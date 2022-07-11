A Redditor's Striking Observation About Costco's Food Court Pizzas

If you were to choose between a pepperoni pizza and a cheese one based on which one was healthier, you probably wouldn't be picking a pizza in the first place. But let's presume you had to pick the lesser of the two evils, it would only logically make sense for a plain, topping-less cheese pizza to have a lower calorie count than the meat-based pepperoni one, right? Wrong.

One Redditor had a shocking revelation when they glanced at the Costco food court pizza menu. According to the menu, a slice of pepperoni pizza contains 650 calories as compared to a slice of cheese pizza which contains a whopping 710 calories in comparison — 60 calories more than its meaty cousin. An 18-inch pie of cheese pizza has 4,260 calories whereas the pepperoni one of the same size has a considerably lower 3,880.

While the news might come as a shock to many Costco shoppers and pizza lovers across the country, it's hardly the first time Reddit has observed the calorie-loaded difference between Costco food court's cheese and pepperoni pizzas. Discussions from as far back as six years ago indicate that Costco's cheese pizza has always been the more calorie-packed pie on the menu.