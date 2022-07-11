Padma Lakshmi Thinks This Kitchen Hack Is Just Peachy

Justin Bieber may get his peaches down in Georgia, but does he know the cool kitchen hack that has Padma Lakshmi's seal of approval? If you are a fan of this sweet, juicy fruit, then you are probably enjoying this time of the year, when peaches are in season and at their sweetest. According to The Peach Truck, from May to September peaches are prime for picking and eating. Whether you use them to make a 3-ingredient peach cobbler, a pie, or throw these meaty fruits on the grill and serve them with vanilla ice cream, drizzled with some hot honey, there is one absolute peach truth — you are going to have to remove the pit.

Peaches are a stone fruit, which as the Pioneer Woman explains, means they have a "stone" or pit in the center that contains the seed. The classic way to remove the pit of a peach, per the Spruce Eats, is simply to insert a knife into the fuzzy skin until it hits the stone and then to slice around the entirety of the fruit until you are left with two halves. At this point, you easily remove the pit, by pulling out the pit. Well, there is another method floating around social media and Lakshmi thinks it's just peachy.