Wendy's Just Made National French Fry Day A Week Long
French fries are a staple in American cuisine, that much is a given. McDonald's sells more than 9 million pounds of fries each day, per Inc. Millions more pounds are served by countless other restaurants, sold frozen at grocery stores, and even made at home. There's even a variety of cuts, although let's be honest, not every French fry cut is made equal.
Needless to say, it should come as little surprise that there is in fact a National French Fry Day. According to the National Day Calendar, this year the super-important holiday falls on Wednesday, July 13. While it goes without saying that this holiday is a chance to visit the best places to eat French fries, some restaurants are sweetening the deal. Wendy's, for example, is not only celebrating National French Fry Day, but also extending the festivities to the entire week. French fries just really deserve more than a single day in the spotlight.
The French fry festivities at Wendy's
In honor of National French Fry Day, Wendy's is offering fry deals all week. First things first, you need to download the Wendy's app if you haven't already. Next, you can cash in on free Wendy's fries each day this week.
According to PR Newswire, you can score free fries with a purchase through the Wendy's app. For instance, you can get a free medium fry when you order Wendy's famous Frosty on Monday or a salad on Tuesday. On Wednesday, National French Fry Day itself, you can get any size of fry free with any purchase through the app. On Thursday, you can get free small breakfast potatoes with any purchase. And on Friday, you can get a free medium fry when you purchase another order (any size) of fries. Per a press release sent to Mashed, Wendy's promises more fries-related surprises throughout the rest of July, including a BOGO $1 Premium Sandwich deal that includes hamburgers and chicken sandwiches, as well as double rewards points on combo purchases the entire month.