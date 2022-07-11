Wendy's Just Made National French Fry Day A Week Long

French fries are a staple in American cuisine, that much is a given. McDonald's sells more than 9 million pounds of fries each day, per Inc. Millions more pounds are served by countless other restaurants, sold frozen at grocery stores, and even made at home. There's even a variety of cuts, although let's be honest, not every French fry cut is made equal.

Needless to say, it should come as little surprise that there is in fact a National French Fry Day. According to the National Day Calendar, this year the super-important holiday falls on Wednesday, July 13. While it goes without saying that this holiday is a chance to visit the best places to eat French fries, some restaurants are sweetening the deal. Wendy's, for example, is not only celebrating National French Fry Day, but also extending the festivities to the entire week. French fries just really deserve more than a single day in the spotlight.