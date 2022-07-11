Insomnia Cookies Has Big News For Ice Cream Lovers

Insomnia Cookies first hit the scene with the intention of providing hoards of grateful university students with a midnight sugar rush. However, after the company went commercial it seemed to scratch America's extremely prevalent cookie itch as most people from the United States are said to devour up to 35,000 cookies throughout their lives (per The South Florida Reporter). Insomnia Cookies' wide array of flavors and uniquely late hours of operation have forced familiar brands (like Great American Cookie) to move over and accept that there is another cookie-selling giant in town.

Some may argue that there may only be one combination that can match the magic of desserts and nighttime — and that's cookies and ice cream. The people behind Insomnia Cookies have made it clear that they are well aware of cookie enthusiasts' passion for combining the two desserts. The brand sells "whiches," a treat made by squeezing ice cream between two cookies, and offers boxes that come with customers' choice of ice cream to provide its fans with the classic pairing they crave. However, Insomnia Cookies has now made a move that has majorly upgraded its ice cream game.