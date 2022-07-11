The Foods That Will Keep You Feeling Full, According To An RD

Fiber is an important part of a healthy diet. Most of us are probably aware that eating a diet high in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains is important for getting the important vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants our bodies need. But many of these foods are also beneficial for our health because they deliver high amounts of dietary fiber.

Fiber comes in two different kinds, soluble and insoluble, both of which are essential for maintaining good health. Soluble fiber, which dissolves in water, plays an important role in maintaining steady blood cholesterol and glucose levels, while insoluble fiber is important for healthy digestion, explains Medical News Today.

Fiber has been linked to a number of important health benefits, including lowering cholesterol and reducing the risk of illnesses such as heart disease, high blood pressure, type two diabetes, and colorectal cancer. It has also been shown to help people maintain a healthy weight and even extend their lifespan, according to the Mayo Clinic. And that's not all fiber can do. It can also a significant role in immune health. Fiber can help improve digestive health and lower inflammation, both of which can contribute to lower risks of problems including high cholesterol, constipation, and even hemorrhoids, according to Today's Dietitian.