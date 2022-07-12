You Missed The Boys' Karen Fukuhara In This Taco Bell Commercial

Actress Karen Fukuhara has been a star on the rise for quite some time now. Originally breaking out on the scene with her performance as the sword-swinging Katana in the 2016 action film "Suicide Squad," she's made a name for herself in Hollywood playing tough characters with spectacular fighting abilities. Fun Fact: According to Vogue she really does know martial arts!

Since 2019, she's become known for her role in the Amazon Prime superhero thriller series "The Boys" as 'Kimiko,' a silent assassin with incredible super strength. The role has propelled the actor to superstardom, earning her a fan favorite award from IMDb.

Amid all the buzz for the latest season of the show, Fukuhara fans are just now discovering they may have missed one particular credit to the actress's roster of superhero roles: Rei, the anime warrior for Taco Bell. Per Techno Trenz, in 2021 the star offered her voice talents to an anime-themed trailer of a "Live Mas" production called "Fry Force," which celebrated the return of the chain's highly coveted, cult-favorite Nacho Fries. The trailer — which is practically an entire movie in itself — follows Rei as she fights against monsters that have descended upon earth in pursuit of taking the salty, cheese snacks from the people.

Fukuhara shared the ad in an Instagram post last summer, revealing her role in the caption. "Yes, really, @TacoBell made an anime-inspired trailer. Yes, it's for Nacho Fries. And yes, that's my voice as Rei," she wrote.