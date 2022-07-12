Why TikTok Is Roasting A Chef's McDonald's Meal Makeover

Everyone loves a Chicken McNugget Happy Meal from McDonald's, but have you ever considered what the menu item would look like if it were taken to the next level? Well, wonder no more: TikTok user @dannygrubs recently took his Happy Meal to Amy Brandwein — a Washington, D.C.-based chef with over 20 years of experience (via LinkedIn) and recognition from the James Beard Foundation — to see if she could rework McDonald's Chicken McNuggets, french fries, sweet and sour sauce, and apple pies into a fine dining experience. "Hey, chef! Can you turn my Happy Meal gourmet?" he asked.

Brandwein happily accepted the challenge and quickly began preparing a tortelloni dish. She started by transforming the fries, first by making pâte à choux with milk, water, salt, butter, flour, and eggs. Then Brandwein blitzed the fries in a food processor and added the pâte à choux, along with some Parmesan cheese, to fry up pommes dauphine, a French dish of tiny fried potato balls.

Next up, Brandwein whipped the McNuggets and apple pie filling in the food processor to make a smooth filling for the pasta, shaped into tortelloni and topped with buttery breadcrumbs made from the apple pie crust. The chef served the pasta over sweet and sour sauce (first reduced in a skillet with butter) and topped each piece with fresh apple and pommes dauphine.