'Trophy Husband' Buddy Valastro And His Wife Are A Winning Pair In This Sweet Pic

Buddy Valastro, best known for Food Network's "Cake Boss," has known his wife Lisa Valastro since childhood, according to Closer Weekly. They were first introduced by Valastro's family member and got back in touch in the 1990s. The duo officially got married in October 2001 and are parents of four children. According to The Famous People, Buddy Valastro has also appeared in "The Next Great Baker," "Buddy's Bakery Rescue," "Battle of the Cooks," and "Buddy's Family Vacation." He's also the author of "Cake Boss, Stories and Recipes."

Per People, the Valastro family children also have a love for the restaurant industry. "They all really want to come into the family business. And I want them to. I really am excited to see the next generation take over," Valastro said. "But I never want to force them. I want them to do it because they love it." It's no doubt that Buddy Valastro puts his family before anything. A couple of days ago, the New Jersey native posted an adorable photo featuring his wife on Instagram.