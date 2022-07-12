Why A New Lawsuit Was Filed Against The World's Largest Meat Processors

While some people might associate the question, "Where's the beef?" with old Wendy's commercials, it might take on a different meaning thanks to a new Texas-based lawsuit. As consumers' wallets continue to feel the pinch of rising food costs, some people allege that inflation might not be the only cause for soaring beef prices. As Vox reported, there is concern over price gouging. President Biden has partly blamed monopolistic practices by meat processors for increasing costs. Others, like Nebraska Farmers Union president John Hansen, have a similar view. Amid the squeeze on the meat industry, Sysco is turning to the courts for compensation.

Sysco, a wholesale distributor, wants to take the biggest names in beef processing to court. According to Food Dive, the lawsuit alleges that Cargill, JBS, Tyson Foods, and National Beef Packing created a "scheme to artificially constrain" the beef supply that goes all the way back to 2015. Whether Sysco can prove that the collective group conspired to create barriers to entry, manipulate demand, or influence market stability remains to be seen. Still, the four beef providers control more than "80% of the domestic cattle market," as reported by Food Business News. That tipping of the scales has some people questioning where price-fixing occurred. For some, maybe the question isn't "where's the beef?" but rather "who hid the beef and caused consumers to pay more?"