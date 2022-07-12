The Bizarre Way Subway Responded To Its Tuna Court Ruling

The debate over the authenticity of Subway's tuna has gotten fishy indeed. The ordeal started back in January 2021 when two plaintiffs, Karen Dhanowa and Nilima Amin, filed suit against the sandwich giant alleging the tuna the restaurant serves is not in fact tuna. Instead, they contended that it's "made from anything but tuna," a claim allegedly confirmed by independent lab tests, according to the complaint (via The Washington Post).

NBC reports that the tests were conducted at a marine biology lab at UCLA. At the time, Subway clapped back. Katia Noll, senior director for global safety and quality, provided a statement to The Washington Post: "Tuna is one of our most popular sandwiches. Our restaurants receive pure tuna, mix it with mayonnaise and serve on a freshly made sandwich to our guests."

On July 7, 2022, the plot thickened when federal Judge Jon Tigar of the United States District Court ruled that a lawsuit against Subway for claiming its tuna is made with "100% tuna" is permissible (via TODAY). Subway's response, however, was a bit, well, bizarre.