Padma Lakshmi's Excited Reaction To Top Chef's Emmy Nominations
When Bravo's "Top Chef" premiered back in 2006, it was truly a one-of-a-kind reality television experience. Helmed by the witty and charismatic Padma Lakshmi as its executive producer and host, the show's emphasis on storytelling made it a standout among other culinary competition series of its time, offering viewers insight into a chef's background, as well as a glimpse into all the behind-the-scenes efforts that go into making awe-inspiring, artful dishes.
That formula has been prime for success, because 16 years and 19 seasons later the series continues to win over both audiences and critics, racking up accolades left and right. According to the Hollywood Reporter, this year "Top Chef" earned five Critic Choice Award nominations, which was more than any other reality competition series. And that's not all.
On Tuesday, July 12, The Television Academy announced the series is up for an impressive six Emmy awards for its 19th season, including Outstanding Competition Program, Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program, Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program, Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program. For the second year in a row, Padma Lakshmi is also being individually recognized with a nomination for Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program.
A reality television show earning this much recognition after nearly two decades on the air is obviously a huge deal, so it makes sense that when Lakshmi learned about the noms, she couldn't help but share her delight on Twitter.
Lakshmi is grateful for the recognition
Even though "Top Chef" has received at least one Emmy nod every year since 2007, for Padma Lakshmi, discovering that the show is still being nominated in its 19th season is reason enough to celebrate. And considering the announcement comes just a month after she celebrated a James Beard Award for her travel docuseries "Taste the Nation," it's not surprising that the culinary icon is absolutely buzzing over the news.
In a celebratory tweet, Lakshmi thanked the Television Academy for their recognition and gushed with pride for her fellow production crew. "Congrats to my @BravoTopChef family for the #Emmy nominations!!!" she wrote. The Bravo star also listed out all six award categories that the series received nods for and shared that she was "absolutely over the moon" over receiving a nomination for best host.
For the record, this is the third time Lakshmi has received acknowledgment from the Television Academy for her work presenting "Top Chef," with previous nominations happening in 2009 and 2021. As for whether she or the series secure a win this year, fans will have to wait and see. In any case, "Top Chef" fans on Twitter certainly sounded overjoyed, as followers flocked to the replies to offer congratulations. "Brava! Well deserved," cheered one user. "It's among the best productions on tv!!" A long-time fan wrote, "I'm an OG. So happy for you all!!! Love this!!!"