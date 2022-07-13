Padma Lakshmi's Excited Reaction To Top Chef's Emmy Nominations

When Bravo's "Top Chef" premiered back in 2006, it was truly a one-of-a-kind reality television experience. Helmed by the witty and charismatic Padma Lakshmi as its executive producer and host, the show's emphasis on storytelling made it a standout among other culinary competition series of its time, offering viewers insight into a chef's background, as well as a glimpse into all the behind-the-scenes efforts that go into making awe-inspiring, artful dishes.

That formula has been prime for success, because 16 years and 19 seasons later the series continues to win over both audiences and critics, racking up accolades left and right. According to the Hollywood Reporter, this year "Top Chef" earned five Critic Choice Award nominations, which was more than any other reality competition series. And that's not all.

On Tuesday, July 12, The Television Academy announced the series is up for an impressive six Emmy awards for its 19th season, including Outstanding Competition Program, Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program, Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program, Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program. For the second year in a row, Padma Lakshmi is also being individually recognized with a nomination for Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program.

A reality television show earning this much recognition after nearly two decades on the air is obviously a huge deal, so it makes sense that when Lakshmi learned about the noms, she couldn't help but share her delight on Twitter.