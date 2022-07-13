The Disturbing Reason Chick-Fil-A Is Under Fire For Discrimination

Chick-fil-A may have some tasty chicken sandwiches, but when you dig deeper and look at the chain's history of workplace discrimination, you may never want to eat at Chick-fil-A again. According to Forbes, between 1988 and 2012, Chick-fil-A was sued for employment discrimination over a dozen times — and more suits have been added to the list since then.

Earlier this year, Elisha Abney sued the chicken chain for "employment discrimination based on race" (via Law.com). According to court documents, Abney's supervisors made discriminatory comments following the death of George Floyd, as well as offensive remarks about her hair. She reported these comments to human resources, but after being on leave for possible COVID-19 exposure, she was removed from the work schedule without warning.

Similarly, former Chick-fil-A employee Lindsey Stewart, 62, sued the chain in January of 2020 for wrongful termination, per Casetext.com. She was fired shortly after she reported instances of sexual harassment of her younger female coworkers. Chick-fil-A has a history of discrimination based on race and gender, so it may come as little surprise to readers that the company is under fire once again for its employees' recent harassment of a transgender employee, as NBC News reports.