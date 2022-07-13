The Outrageous Subway Order That Left An Employee Horrified

The Subway customer's desired final touch? Ranch dressing — and lots of it. The employee recalled that she put "two lines" of the condiment on the sandwich, doubling the quantity multiple times as the customer asked for more. "At this point the cheese, the only other thing on the bread, is nearly obscured," the story continued, and the customer became "irritated" that the employee wasn't adding ranch at a faster rate.

"I'll tell you when to stop," the customer said. The worker squirted out more and more ranch until it began to seep out of the bread. "I feel like that waiter in the cartoons who is never told 'when' as he grates fresh parmesan onto someone's pasta. The plate is just a mound of grated cheese. The table is covered in cheese. The room fills with cheese. But my room is filled with ranch dressing," she remembered.

After that, the unthinkable happened. Just as the entire bottle of ranch ran out, the customer asked, "Do you have another?" The author of the tweet kept adding the condiment until the customer approved of the amount, denied salt or pepper, "paid for that monstrosity and then sat down and ate with her friends, seemingly without incident."

If this horrendous (and hilarious) story proves anything, it's that your sandwich artist at Subway is probably more patient than you think. Next time you order, then, you might not have to feel so annoying asking for "more" — unless you ask for the one sandwich Subway employees wish you'd never order, that is.