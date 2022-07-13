The Shark Week Food Creation That's Blazing TikTok

Whether you're huddling around a football-shaped cake with friends for a viewing of the Super Bowl or celebrating the finale of your favorite show with appropriately themed snacks, TV-watching parties need two things: fun and food. TikTok, of course, is one of the best places to find TV-influenced treat inspiration. For example, when "Stranger Things" returned to the small screen for its fourth season this May, per Netflix, countless TikTok videos gave fans watch-party meal ideas, like user @remyaroundtheworld's Demogorgon-shaped pizza.

Now, people are beginning to search TikTok for snacks inspired by the next watch party-worthy event of the summer: Shark Week. However, in a sea of videos showcasing everything from shark dips to shark Jell-O cups, those gearing up for the seven-day special that has earned the honor of being television's "longest-running programming event," per NPR, have found that they simply can't wait to take a bite out of one TikTok's more special shark-inspired snacks. Move over, Sonic's Shark Week slush, as a new blue sweet is making waves this summer.