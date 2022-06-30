You're Going To Need A Bigger Cup For Sonic's Shark Week Slush

Sonic's Shark Week Slush is arriving early this year on June 27, with a medium-sized slush costing $2.99 (via Chew Boom). Discovery's Shark Week kicks off July 24, and the drink will only be available until the end of July. According to Brand Eating, like last year, this blue slush has a coconut-flavored base, strawberries, and gummy sharks.

After one Sonic fan posted about the drink's return on Facebook, hundreds of others shared their excitement. Many people proclaimed their plans to immediately head to the nearest Sonic, while others said that their kids would love the slush — do they know what the strawberry represents?

Another person wrote, "Thank God it's back! My dentist was on the verge of losing his job." Whether that user meant to or not, it's a helpful reference to how much sugar you'll consume when you drink a Sonic slush. A small slush contains 64 grams of sugar, per Sonic's website, and packs 270 calories. You'll certainly want to plan the rest of your day's sugar intake around the Shark Slush, but hey, at least it'll keep you cool and refreshed — and on shore.