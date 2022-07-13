Why You Should Beware Of Negative Google Restaurant Reviews

You're going to a restaurant you've never heard of, so what's the first thing you do? You look up the restaurant online and dig through reviews on Google or Yelp to see if it's even worth going to. At first glance, online reviews seem to be trustworthy, giving you a varied look at what actual, real people think about the food and service. But perhaps you shouldn't take all reviewers at face value, considering that not only does everyone have different experiences, but they may also be more sinister than they appear.

How could an online review about a restaurant be sinister? According to Business Insider, certain one-star reviews are part of an elaborate extortion scheme. "Reviewers" flood the restaurant's review page with one-star reviews detailing poor service or terrible food. In exchange for deleting these scathing reviews, the "reviewers" demand digital gift cards from the owners, such as one con artist in San Francisco brazenly demanding a $75 Google Play card from a restaurant owner. Engadget even reports that this type of scam was carried out by a supposed family from India, who were only extorting the restaurant owner because they desperately needed money for food.

How exactly can you tell the difference between a real review and an extortionist review?