The Most Bizarre Ingredient Was Found In Bottles Of Champagne

While "Emily in Paris" might enthusiastically spray a bottle of Champére around the club (via Vine Pair), another French champagne has a seriously unwanted pop in some of its bottles. Although champagne can bring a celebratory mood, some bottles of Moet & Chandon are being poured down the drain for very good reason. According to a recent Newsweek report, certain lots of the brand's alcohol are being recalled for contamination. Specifically, there was MDMA, or ecstasy, introduced into the luxury three-liter XXL Ice Imperial bottles of Moet & Chandon champagne.

While these particular bottles were found in Germany, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands, the issue is not an isolated one. According to Food and Wine, a similar contamination occurred in February. Previously, the altered beverage caused multiple illnesses and a death. Those reports state that the infected champagne can be detected once the bottle is opened. From not having its signature sparkle to an anise odor, there are elements that distinguish the impacted wine. As the particular lots are pulled, drinkers are encouraged to examine their drinks before it touches their lips. It might not be a dangerous kiss from the comic book villain Poison Ivy, but this spiked beverage could be lethal.