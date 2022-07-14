How Amazon Is Giving Whole Foods Shoppers A New Way To Check Out

While some grocery stores require a quarter for a shopping cart and your own shopping bags, Amazon and Whole Foods are giving new meaning to self-checkout. Although consumers want convenience with their shopping experience, Food & Wine reports that the new Amazon Dash Cart will be rolling into some Whole Foods locations relatively soon. The cart features artificial intelligence (AI) technology that tallies items placed into the cart and avoids the checkout line completely. These technologically advanced helpers are meant to make shopping a breeze and the process should help avoid long lines of shoppers waiting to pay for their groceries.

The latest cart announcement is not a totally new innovation from Amazon. As reported by CNBC, the Dash Carts were tested in 2020 as an extension of its "cashierless" concepts. The difference with this expansion is that the carts have been upgraded. According to Amazon, the new features include weather-resistant characteristics, additional cart space, extended battery life, more screen features, and an overall enhanced interactive shopping experience. While the latest rollout phase is limited, the goal is to continue expansion into Whole Foods stores and other Amazon Fresh stores. Whether or not consumers find this concept a pleasurable shopping experience or more on the problematic side can only be answered by taking it up and down the aisles for a test drive.