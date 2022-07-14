The Ivana Trump Arby's Commercial You Forgot Existed

Ivana Trump was at her peak celebrity status in the 1990's. After her divorce with former President Donald Trump in 1992, she was the subject of media coverage and brand partnerships. Most of the coverage and fame was because of her messy divorce, but she ultimately became an idol for divorced women everywhere. She made it a part of who she and even made appearances on screen, like her iconic "The First Wives Club" cameo in 1996, embracing the whole image.

With the recent passing of Ivana Trump, there has been a lot of talk about her life, her successes and who she was, from her time growing up in Czechoslovakia to becoming a businesswoman and mother. Old coverage and cameos have resurfaced, including a Pizza Hut stuffed crust ad from 1995 featuring her with her ex-husband. But another commercial has reappeared that you've likely forgotten about, featuring Ivana Trump in a 1998 Arby's ad for the holiday season.