Buffalo Wild Wings' New Chicken Sandwich Has A Saucy Twist
While the debate rages over which are the absolute best chicken sandwiches in the US, Buffalo Wild Wings isn't too chicken to throw its wing, or breast, into the ring. As a matter of fact, "B-Dubs" wants to rule the roost with its new chicken sandwich.
Diners familiar with Buffalo Wild Wings' usual presentation of chicken wings might find this new menu item especially tantalizing due to its saucy construction. Like with the restaurant chain's take on its boneless "wings" (which are actually just pieces of breast meat according to Delighted Cooking because there are no such things as chicken wings without bones), you won't have a bone to pick if you order up this new sandwich.
Buffalo Wild Wings is a fan favorite for more than just its boneless chicken, though. Its sauce options also keep people coming back and the franchise isn't bird-brained enough to deviate from that recipe for success with a new take on poultry. The saucy twist on its new sandwich could have you cluckin' for more.
This sandwich can truly be yours
Buffalo Wild Wings is no stranger to unique takes, like this unexpected ingredient in one of its cocktails. According to FoodSided, though, the new chicken sandwich largely sticks to what has made Buffalo Wild Wings grow to over 1,200 locations across the US, per Scrape Hero.
FoodSided says the saucy twist here is that you can order your breaded chicken breast coated in any of the same sauces Buffalo Wild Wings offers for its wings for your sandwich. Food Beast adds that the new menu item bears the name "Saucy Chicken Sandwich." So after you've sampled some of the restaurant's best appetizers, you can consider which of Buffalo Wild Wings' sauces would pair best with your beverage or mood.
The array of sauce choices can keep the menu item interesting as well, as you'd have to make several visits to try the sandwich in every available sauce flavor. Whether you're all about Chipotle BBQ or Spicy Garlic, this sandwich is made just for you.