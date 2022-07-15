Buffalo Wild Wings' New Chicken Sandwich Has A Saucy Twist

While the debate rages over which are the absolute best chicken sandwiches in the US, Buffalo Wild Wings isn't too chicken to throw its wing, or breast, into the ring. As a matter of fact, "B-Dubs" wants to rule the roost with its new chicken sandwich.

Diners familiar with Buffalo Wild Wings' usual presentation of chicken wings might find this new menu item especially tantalizing due to its saucy construction. Like with the restaurant chain's take on its boneless "wings" (which are actually just pieces of breast meat according to Delighted Cooking because there are no such things as chicken wings without bones), you won't have a bone to pick if you order up this new sandwich.

Buffalo Wild Wings is a fan favorite for more than just its boneless chicken, though. Its sauce options also keep people coming back and the franchise isn't bird-brained enough to deviate from that recipe for success with a new take on poultry. The saucy twist on its new sandwich could have you cluckin' for more.