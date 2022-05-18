Buffalo Wild Wings' New Cocktail Has An Unexpected Ingredient

Buffalo Wild Wings is arguably most well-known for the spicy flavors on its menu, as well as its exclusive Mountain Dew Legend, which was created to deliver some simmer to patrons' taste buds. This April, the chain released its limited-edition Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho Sauce, which is described as both hot and citrusy (via Inspire Stories). But a food item that provides a similar lime taste to the zest that is in the sauce is Mountain Dew.

For those who don't know, Buffalo Wild Wings' soft drinks are supplied by PepsiCo, which includes beverages such as Sierra Mist and Brisk. In addition to these offerings, the chain's menu consists of a handful of cocktails, including the house margarita and the classic mojito (via The Food XP).

Though some people might think that the soft drinks are more for the under 21 crowd, adults can now choose to have a soda and a cocktail all in one with the launch of Buffalo Wild Wings' newest cocktail.