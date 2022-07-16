The Summery Costco Treat TikTok Is Raving About

Does any summertime treat really get any more classic than the root beer float? For more than a century (via The Birthplace Book), that simple combination of fizzy soda with creamy vanilla ice has proven its staying power. But sadly for avid fans, root beer floats aren't exactly the kind of treat you can pre-stock far in advance. Or so we thought until the desserts in the Costco freezer section set out to prove us wrong.

Per a post shared by the Costco Buys TikTok, the warehouse giant is now selling Root Beer Float Cream Bars that harness the flavor of the iconic dessert beverage into a single ice pop on a stick. Produced by Oregon-based organic ice cream brand Alden's, the treats are retailing for $12.79 for 18 bars at the TikToker's Costco location, which works out to less than a buck per bar. (Though, keep in mind that prices aren't necessarily the same at different locations).

According to the Alden's Organic website, the bars are "made with root beer sherbet swirled with organic vanilla ice cream" and contain no high fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners, or flavorings. A glance at the nutrition label reveals each bar contains 110 calories and 13 grams of sugar. For comparison, a small (16-ounce) root beer float from an A&W restaurant comes in at 310 calories and 59 grams of sugar. But how do people think the bars taste?