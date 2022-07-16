The Summery Costco Treat TikTok Is Raving About
Does any summertime treat really get any more classic than the root beer float? For more than a century (via The Birthplace Book), that simple combination of fizzy soda with creamy vanilla ice has proven its staying power. But sadly for avid fans, root beer floats aren't exactly the kind of treat you can pre-stock far in advance. Or so we thought until the desserts in the Costco freezer section set out to prove us wrong.
Per a post shared by the Costco Buys TikTok, the warehouse giant is now selling Root Beer Float Cream Bars that harness the flavor of the iconic dessert beverage into a single ice pop on a stick. Produced by Oregon-based organic ice cream brand Alden's, the treats are retailing for $12.79 for 18 bars at the TikToker's Costco location, which works out to less than a buck per bar. (Though, keep in mind that prices aren't necessarily the same at different locations).
According to the Alden's Organic website, the bars are "made with root beer sherbet swirled with organic vanilla ice cream" and contain no high fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners, or flavorings. A glance at the nutrition label reveals each bar contains 110 calories and 13 grams of sugar. For comparison, a small (16-ounce) root beer float from an A&W restaurant comes in at 310 calories and 59 grams of sugar. But how do people think the bars taste?
Fans say these Root Beer Float Cream Bars taste just like the classic treat
Costco Buys' TikTok post revealing the new Root Beer Float Cream Bars (along with other items) has some followers eager to run to the store at full speed to get their hands on a box. "I think I'm going right now for those root beer float bars oh my" wrote one follower in the comments. "My Costco is renovating their freezers and if these aren't there I'm gunna lose it" shared another.
Those who have been able to try the product already have given it stellar reviews. A Reddit user who tried the bars last year said that even without the signature bubbles of a traditional root beer float, they still captured the essence of the ice cream soda treat. In their review, they wrote, "I thought these were nice and light. Good little fizzy rootbeer flavor. I know it's not actually fizzy but it does a good job of hitting that note. Very, very soft."
More recently, TikTok food reviewers dioandiris also gave the bars their personal seal of approval. In their video, they agreed the taste was "exactly like a root beer float," and settled on final ratings of 9.5 and a 7 out of 10. So, it's clear that at least some people are more than happy to drink their float and eat it, too.